Queen registered seven tackles (five solo) during the Steelers' 27-22 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Queen was cleared to play after working through a glute injury during Week 14 prep. The injury didn't appear to bother him Sunday, as he played 74 of 80 defensive snaps (92.5 percent) and finished tied with Alex Highsmith for the second-most tackles on the Steelers behind Cole Holcomb (nine). Queen is up to 96 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games and should crack the 100-plus tackle mark for the fifth time in his NFL career (and for the fourth consecutive season). His next opportunity to reach that milestone is this Sunday against the Dolphins.