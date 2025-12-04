default-cbs-image
Queen (glute) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Queen was injured in last Sunday's loss to the Bills and was unable to return to the game. His injury was initially reported as a lower-back bruise, but it's actually Queen's glute. If Queen is unable to play Sunday against the Ravens, Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison would likely be next up for snaps at linebacker.

