Queen tallied three tackles (one solo) during the Steelers' loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Queen was unable to make a major impact on the game despite playing every defensive snap for Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old has struggled in his last two outings, racking up just seven tackles (two solo) over that span. He will look to have a bounceback performance in the team's Week 9 matchup versus the Colts.