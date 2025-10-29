Steelers' Patrick Queen: Quiet outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen tallied three tackles (one solo) during the Steelers' loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Queen was unable to make a major impact on the game despite playing every defensive snap for Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old has struggled in his last two outings, racking up just seven tackles (two solo) over that span. He will look to have a bounceback performance in the team's Week 9 matchup versus the Colts.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Quiet Week 7 performance•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Registers nine stops in Week 6•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Gets to QB in Week 4 win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Piles up 10 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Exits with injury to ribs•