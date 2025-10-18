Steelers' Patrick Queen: Quiet Week 7 performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen recorded four tackles (one solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Queen was one of three Steelers' defensive players to remain on the field for 100 percent of snaps, though he turned in one of his worst performances of the season. Pittsburgh was gashed on the ground by a previously ineffective Bengals' rushing attack, and Queen had his fewest tackles of the campaign.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Registers nine stops in Week 6•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Gets to QB in Week 4 win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Piles up 10 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Exits with injury to ribs•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Logs eight tackles vs. Gang Green•