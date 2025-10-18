default-cbs-image
Queen recorded four tackles (one solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Queen was one of three Steelers' defensive players to remain on the field for 100 percent of snaps, though he turned in one of his worst performances of the season. Pittsburgh was gashed on the ground by a previously ineffective Bengals' rushing attack, and Queen had his fewest tackles of the campaign.

