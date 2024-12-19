Queen recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in the Steelers' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Queen played all 80 defensive snaps versus Philadelphia, and his 11 tackles were the second-most Queen has recorded in a game this season. Queen has missed just two defensive snaps all season and has logged 109 tackles (53 solo), five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through 14 contests.
