Queen logged nine tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 23-9 victory against the Browns.

Queen finished second on the Steelers in stops behind DeShon Elliott (12). Prior to Sunday, Queen had hit double-digit tackles two straight weeks. He's up to 44 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and three defensed passes over five games this season.

