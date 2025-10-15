Steelers' Patrick Queen: Registers nine stops in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen logged nine tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 23-9 victory against the Browns.
Queen finished second on the Steelers in stops behind DeShon Elliott (12). Prior to Sunday, Queen had hit double-digit tackles two straight weeks. He's up to 44 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and three defensed passes over five games this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Gets to QB in Week 4 win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Piles up 10 tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Exits with injury to ribs•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Logs eight tackles vs. Gang Green•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Logs 129 tackles in 2024•