Steelers' Patrick Queen: Returns to Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (ribs) has returned to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Queen went to the medical tent in the second quarter of Sunday's game due to a rib injury, but he has been cleared to return to the contest. The Steelers are already without Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle) for the rest of the game and Alex Highsmith (ankle) is doubtful to come back, so Queen's return is a boost for the Steelers' defense.
