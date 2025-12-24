default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Queen logged seven tackles (four solo) in Pittsburgh's win over the Lions on Sunday.

Queen played every defensive snap and matched Kyle Dugger for the most tackles on the team during the victory. The 26-year-old has now compiled 113 tackles (53 solo), including 1.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and will look to add to his totals during the Week 17 matchup versus the Browns.

More News