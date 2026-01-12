Steelers' Patrick Queen: Tops 100 tackles once again in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen logged 120 tackles (56 solo), including a sack, along with four pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.
Queen has yet to miss a regular-season game over his first six professional campaigns, and he's topped 100 tackles in five of those seasons. While he's recorded just one sack in each of his two seasons with the Steelers, he should remain involved during the playoffs and will presumably garner plenty of interest as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Tallies seven stops Saturday•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Leading tackler in win•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Logs seven stops vs. Baltimore•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Healthy for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Misses practice Wednesday•