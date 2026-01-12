Queen logged 120 tackles (56 solo), including a sack, along with four pass defenses, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Queen has yet to miss a regular-season game over his first six professional campaigns, and he's topped 100 tackles in five of those seasons. While he's recorded just one sack in each of his two seasons with the Steelers, he should remain involved during the playoffs and will presumably garner plenty of interest as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.