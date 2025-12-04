default-cbs-image
Queen (glute) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Queen's upgrade to limited participation after being unable to practice Wednesday is a good sign for the linebacker's ability to play Sunday against the Ravens. If the veteran is unable to suit up against his former team, Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison will likely take more defensive snaps at linebacker in Sunday's contest.

