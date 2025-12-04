Steelers' Patrick Queen: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queen (glute) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Queen's upgrade to limited participation after being unable to practice Wednesday is a good sign for the linebacker's ability to play Sunday against the Ravens. If the veteran is unable to suit up against his former team, Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison will likely take more defensive snaps at linebacker in Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Dealing with lower-back bruise•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Won't return vs. Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Exits with hip injury•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Limited production in Week 12•
-
Steelers' Patrick Queen: Secures 10 stops Sunday•