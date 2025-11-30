Queen (hip) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bills, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Queen injured his hip late in the second quarter, and after being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room, it's been determined that the injury is severe enough for the veteran linebacker to be sidelined the rest of the way. Carson Bruener and Malik Harrison should see more defensive snaps in the second half due to Queen's injury.