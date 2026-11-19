Queen (hand) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Queen may have picked up the injury during the Steelers' 38-18 loss to the Bengals in Week 10, when he logged 14 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks. The veteran edge rusher will have two more chances to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's road game against the Eagles. Queen has recorded double-digit tackles in each of his last three outings and has amassed 3.5 sacks in that span.