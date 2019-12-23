Play

Lynch will back up Devlin Hodges in Week 17's game against the Ravens, ESPN.com reports.

Hodges started this past Sunday's loss to the Jets but played poorly and was relieved by Mason Rudolph, who suffered a shoulder injury during the contest. Therefore, Hodges will get the nod again, but Lynch will be ready if the undrafted rookie struggles again. Lynch last played in two games for the Broncos in 2017, completing 67 percent of passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

