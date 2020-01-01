Steelers' Paxton Lynch: Serves as backup in finale
Lynch didn't play any snaps while serving as the Steelers' backup quarterback in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Lynch was promoted from the practice squad Oct. 11 but didn't see the field during his two and a half months on the active roster, even with both Mason Rudolph (shoulder) and Devlin Hodges being demoted from starting roles at points. The 2016 first-round pick hasn't seen any NFL action since his second pro season and is unlikely to be much more than a training-camp body at quarterback if he sticks with Pittsburgh in 2020.
