Wilson registered 14 tackles (five solo) during the Steelers' 26-7 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Wilson played a total of 72 snaps (53 on defense, 19 on special teams) and tied a season high with 14 tackles during Sunday's loss despite not drawing the start. It was the fourth time this season that he recorded double-digit stops, and the second-year linebacker has logged at least five tackles in each of the first 12 games of the regular season. Wilson has officially cracked the century mark and sits at 103 combined tackles on the year, which is 11th most in the NFL.