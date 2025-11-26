Steelers' Payton Wilson: Five takedowns in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson compiled five total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.
Wilson was able to register at least five stops for the 11th straight contest to open the year, but the five takedowns did match a season low for the second-year pro. The linebacker has now compiled 89 total tackles (55 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, and a fumble recovery over 11 games this season.
