Wilson tallied nine tackles (five solo) during the Steelers' 35-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

It was a busy night for Wilson, who played 43 snaps on defense and 28 on special teams while recording a game-high nine tackles. He was credited for his fourth start of the season, though he appears to be in a timeshare with Cole Holcomb at inside linebacker while Patrick Queen plays an every-down role. Regardless of whether he's named the starter, Wilson has been productive when he's on the field and has logged at least five tackles in each of the first seven games of the regular season. The 2024 third-rounder is up to 57 total tackles on the year, and he is well on pace to surpass his total from his rookie season (78 tackles across 17 regular-season games).