Wilson recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 21-14 win at New England.

Wilson recovered a critical fumble near the goal line early in the third quarter to help preserve what was a 14-7 lead. He also logged seven-plus tackles for the second consecutive game in Week 3. He's played his way into IDP consideration heading into a Week 4 tilt versus the Vikings.

