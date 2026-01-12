Wilson recorded 126 tackles (74 solo), including two sacks, along Sith an interception, two pass defenses and a fumble recovery while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Wilson showed promise as a rookie in 2024 with 78 tackles (49 solo), an interception, two pass defenses, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown, and he took a step forward in his second professional season by leading the Steelers in tackles. He had four games with double-digit tackles and should remain heavily involved in the playoffs and during the 2026 campaign.