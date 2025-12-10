Steelers' Payton Wilson: Logs six tackles Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson finished Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens with six tackles (four solo).
Wilson's 32 defensive snaps were his lowest of the regular season, but the second-year linebacker was still productive and finished tied with T.J. Watt for the fourth-most tackles on the Steelers. Wilson is having a strong 2025 season, and he could see an uptick in defensive snaps this Sunday against the Dolphins if Malik Harrison remains in the league's concussion protocol.
