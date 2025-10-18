Steelers' Payton Wilson: Lowest snap rate of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded six tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.
Wilson had a relatively productive game, but that covered up concerning deployment. He played only 33 of 76 defensive snaps (43.4 percent), his lowest rate of the season, with Cole Holcomb seeing 42 snaps. Wilson has had an inconsistent sophomore campaign, and that looks likely to continue.
More News
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Makes seven stops in Week 6 victory•
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Tallies 13 tackles in Week 4•
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Gets seven stops in win•
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Records 10 tackles in loss•
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Plays big role in rookie campaign•
-
Steelers' Payton Wilson: Two fumble recoveries in win•