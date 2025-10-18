default-cbs-image
Wilson recorded six tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 33-31 loss to the Bengals.

Wilson had a relatively productive game, but that covered up concerning deployment. He played only 33 of 76 defensive snaps (43.4 percent), his lowest rate of the season, with Cole Holcomb seeing 42 snaps. Wilson has had an inconsistent sophomore campaign, and that looks likely to continue.

