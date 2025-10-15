default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson registered seven tackles (four solo) in a 23-9 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Of Wilson's seven stops, five came on defensive plays and two came on special teams. The second year-linebacker has posted at least five tackles in all five of his games so far this season. He's up to 42 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) on the campaign.

More News