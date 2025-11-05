Wilson logged 14 tackles (10 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception) during the Steelers' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Wilson moved into a starting role Week 9 due to the absence of Cole Holcomb (illness). Wilson took advantage of the opportunity, playing 66 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams while leading both teams with a career-high 14 stops. He also registered his first interception of the season in the second quarter, when he jumped in front of a Daniel Jones pass intended for Josh Downs, which led to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth two plays later. Wilson and Holcomb have worked in rotation at inside linebacker for much of the season, though the former's performance during Sunday's win could earn him a larger share of defensive snaps moving forward.