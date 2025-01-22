Wilson tallied 78 tackles (49 solo), two pass defenses (including an interception), a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles -- one of which he returned for a touchdown -- over 17 games during the 2024 regular season.

After being selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the NFL Draft, Wilson played in all 17 regular-season games for the team and was a key component of a three-player rotation at inside linebacker. He had two games with double-digit stops, and his biggest highlight may have been a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Week 13 against Cincinnati. Given his strong first campaign in the NFL, Wilson appears set to be key part of the Steelers' defense for at least the next few years.