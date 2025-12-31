Wilson logged five tackles (three solo) during the Steelers' 13-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Wilson played just 23 of 52 defensive snaps (44.2 percent) during Sunday's loss, but he still managed to finish tied for the second-most tackles on the Steelers behind Kyle Dugger (eight). Wilson is up to 123 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, which leads the Steelers and is tied with Zack Baun for 17th most in the NFL.