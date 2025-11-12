Steelers' Payton Wilson: Posts seven stops vs. Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded seven tackles (four solo) during the Steelers' 25-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Wilson didn't start in Week 10 despite the absence of Cole Holcomb (illness), but the former ended up playing 41 snaps on defense, more than named starter Malik Harrison (33). Wilson also played 26 snaps on special teams, and he finished Sunday's game tied for third most tackles on the Steelers behind Patrick Queen (12) and Jalen Ramsey (eight). Wilson is up to 78 combined tackles through nine regular-season games, which matches his total from the 2024 campaign (across 17 regular-season contests).
