Wilson recorded 10 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Wilson played 86 percent of the defensive snaps versus Seattle, and his 10 tackles paced the Steelers in the defeat. Wilson's sack of Sam Darnold came in the second quarter and helped lead to a punt three plays later. Wilson is up to 15 tackles (11 solo), including the one sack, and a pair of QB hits on 87 percent of the defensive snaps across two games.