Wilson logged six tackles (four solo) during the Steelers' 34-12 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Although Wilson was not listed as the Steelers' second starting inside linebacker next to Patrick Queen, the former still out-snapped Malik Harrison on defense, 50 to 22. Wilson's six tackles Sunday were tied for third most on the Steelers, and he has logged at least five tackles in each of the first 10 games of the regular season. The 2024 third-rounder is up to 84 tackles (51 solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery.