Wilson finished Sunday's 24-21 victory versus the Vikings with 13 tackles (eight solo).

Wilson paced Pittsburgh with his 13 stops, which represented a career high. It was the second time in three weeks that he's hit the double-digit tackle mark after doing so twice during the regular season as a rookie last year. Wilson has seen his role grow in 2025, as he's logged over 85 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps three times through four weeks.