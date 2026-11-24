Wilson recorded just three tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles.

One week after piling up 19 tackles (nine solo) in a loss to the Bengals, Wilson's three tackles Sunday were his fewest in a game this season. His 83 percent snap share on defense was also his lowest since Week 4. Wilson will be in position to rebound against Denver on Friday. He has 91 tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass breakups, including an interception, and a fumble recovery across 10 games this season.