Harvin suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday night's 23-18 win over Las Vegas, Nick Farabaugh of Steelersnow.com reports.

Harvin has been forced to punt the ball 19 times through three games due to a struggling Steelers offense, placing eight of those punts inside the 20-yard line. The 25-year-old's injury is expected to be minor and the team believes he'll be active for Sunday's game against the Texans.