Steelers' Pressley Harvin: Punting in Pittsburgh By RotoWire Staff May 1, 2021 at 6:40 pm ET1 min read The Steelers selected Harvin in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 254th overall.Pittsburgh gets Harvin out of Georgia Tech. He has a booming leg, having led the nation in punt average at 48.0.