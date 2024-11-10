Smith will make his debut with the Steelers on Sunday against the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was acquired by the Steelers from the Packers on Tuesday, and the 2015 second-round pick picked up the defensive playbook quickly enough for Pittsburgh to clear him to play. Across his nine appearances with Green Bay, Smith accumulated 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 sacks. With Nick Herbig (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game, Smith should be the top choice to rotate in at outside linebacker behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.