Henderson signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Henderson joined Pittsburgh's practice squad in mid-November and will now received an extended look in the offseason. The 23-year-old also spent time with the Jets, Jaguars and Panthers in 2019 but did not see game action.

