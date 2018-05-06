Steelers' Quadree Henderson: Signs with Steelers

Henderson signed a contract with the Steelers on Friday, Ed Bouchette of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Henderson signs with the Steelers after what was a down year for him in 2017. After totaling 917 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns on 86 touches as a sophomore in 2016, he recorded just 437 yards and no touchdowns on 53 touches as a junior in 2017. He looks the part of a slot receiver in the NFL and will compete for a depth receiver and special teams role while looking to return to his 2016 for the Steelers.