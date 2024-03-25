Watkins is signing with the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

A 2020 sixth-round pick, Watkins made 25 starts for Philadelphia over the past four seasons but never saw more than 62 targets in a year. His 4.35 speed is his best trait, and he'll now join a Steelers team with only George Pickens entrenched as a starting wide receiver. Pittsburgh's other options at the position include Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Denzel Mims and Marquez Callaway, with more help possibly coming during the 2024 NFL Draft.