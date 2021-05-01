The Steelers selected Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 216th overall.

A potent pass rusher, Roche registered 13 sacks in 2019, tying a Temple record for most sacks in a single season while setting a cumulative AAC record with 26 sacks across four season. He then transitioned to Miami (FL) for his redshirt senior year, finishing second behind Jaelan Phillips in tackles for a loss and sacks. Roche certainly has the tenacity to be a bother for opposing offenses, but his less-than-ideal athleticism likely makes him more of a rotational piece at the NFL level.