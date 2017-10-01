Steelers' Ramon Foster: Active Week 4
Foster (hand) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Foster injured his hand against the Bears last week but didn't miss much practice time. He's expected to see his typical role at left guard in the starting line.
