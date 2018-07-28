Steelers' Ramon Foster: Carted off with knee injury
Foster was carted off the field Saturday due to an apparent knee issue, the PIttsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Foster has started at least 14 games for the Steelers in each of the last seven seasons and was seeking a contract extension with the club entering the final year of his contract in 2018. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old guard's season may have come to a screeching halt Saturday. Bringing out the cart generally signifies a major injury, but it's best to wait until additional test results come in before drawing any conclusions about his status moving forward.
More News
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Inactive Monday•
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Questionable for Monday•
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Progressing in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Ramon Foster: Full participant at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming