Foster was carted off the field Saturday due to an apparent knee issue, the PIttsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Foster has started at least 14 games for the Steelers in each of the last seven seasons and was seeking a contract extension with the club entering the final year of his contract in 2018. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old guard's season may have come to a screeching halt Saturday. Bringing out the cart generally signifies a major injury, but it's best to wait until additional test results come in before drawing any conclusions about his status moving forward.