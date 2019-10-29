Foster is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Dolphins while he gets checked for a concussion, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's unclear when Foster picked up the injury, but out of halftime, he won't make an appearance on the field. The Tennessee product will have to clear the league's mandated concussion protocol before granted re-entry. In his absence, B.J. Finney has taken over at left guard and should continue to do so as long as Foster is sidelined.