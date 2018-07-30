Foster was diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise after hyper extending the area during Saturday's practice, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Foster was lucky enough to avoid any serious injuries, which was an original thought after he was carted off the field Saturday. His timetable for recovery is still four-to-five weeks, however, so his availability for Week 1 of the regular season isn't solidified at this point.

