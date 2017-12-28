Steelers' Ramon Foster: Full participant Wednesday
Foster (concussion) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.
Foster sat out Monday's win over the Texans but appears to be clear of the concussion protocol. Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should clarify whether the 31-year-old is fully clear of the concussion.
