Steelers' Ramon Foster: Hurts left hand
Foster is being evaluated for a left hand injury that he sustained during Sunday's game against the Bears, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.
We'll know more about the severity of this injury soon, but for the time being, B.J. Finney will slot in at left guard.
