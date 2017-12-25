Steelers' Ramon Foster: Inactive Monday
Foster (concussion) is inactive for Monday's matchup with the Texans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Foster bookended a limited practice Friday with absences, so it is little surprise he'll sit this one out. B.J. Finney will start instead.
