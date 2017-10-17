Play

Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Foster (back) will return this week, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

Foster failed to take the field Sunday against the Chiefs but could return to his role as starting left guard this week. Look for the practice reports this week to give a better insight on the lineman's status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...