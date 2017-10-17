Steelers' Ramon Foster: Nearing return
Head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Foster (back) will return this week, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.
Foster failed to take the field Sunday against the Chiefs but could return to his role as starting left guard this week. Look for the practice reports this week to give a better insight on the lineman's status.
