Play

Foster (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Foster will miss his second straight game after entering the concussion protocol prior to Week 9. Matt Feiler, the Steelers' usual right tackle, will slide over to left guard in Foster's stead.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories