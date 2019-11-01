Foster (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Foster suffered the concussion during Monday's win over the Dolphins, so it's not a major surprise he wasn't able to clear the concussion protocol in the last few days. B.J. Finney is likely to take over at left guard for the Steelers.

