Steelers' Ramon Foster: Placed in concussion protocol
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Foster has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Foster wasn't forced to exit early in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots, but after being evaluated a day later, it was determined that he was exhibiting symptoms consistent with a concussion. He'll need to pass all five phases of the protocol in order to suit up Week 16 against the Texans.
