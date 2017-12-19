Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Foster has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Foster wasn't forced to exit early in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots, but after being evaluated a day later, it was determined that he was exhibiting symptoms consistent with a concussion. He'll need to pass all five phases of the protocol in order to suit up Week 16 against the Texans.