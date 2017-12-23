Foster (concussion) was a limited participant at the Steelers' practice Friday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Foster was placed in the concussion protocol following last Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but has progressed through the protocol enough to practice on a limited basis. The 31-year-old's participation at Saturday's practice should provide more clarity on his status for Monday's game against the Texans.

