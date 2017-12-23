Foster (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Foster didn't practice Saturday after being a limited participant Friday, so it would appear he did not make significant further progress in the concussion protocol. The 31-year-old is likely to be a game-day decision for the Christmas Day matchup in Houston.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories